Police brutality and COVID-19 are both public health crises. These issues disproportionately impact Black, indigenous and other people of color communities because racism is systemically embedded in every facet of our culture.
It begins with whitewashed versions of this country's history taught in public schools, continues with marginalized groups having decreased access to things like health care and the voting polls (to name just a few), and often ends in taking the lives of innocent humans. In this moment, we must join together to demand change.
One way to begin the work is to name the problems and enact solutions. Congressional Democrats recently unveiled the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, promising future bills to further remedy racial injustices.
Both houses of Congress are considering the bill by Sen. Chris Murphy and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer requiring federal agents to be identifiable. And Senate Republicans are still holding up passage of the much-needed Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act.
If you want equity and equal human rights, public health and public safety to replace racism and police brutality, please join me in urging Congress to pass all of these bills by calling and emailing your representatives. Our silence is not an option.
ANDREA MAZZARELLA
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.