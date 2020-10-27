We are writing to endorse Paulina Cockrum for Gearhart city mayor, and Dan Jesse and Reita Fackerell for Gearhart City Council.
Several letters have been written endorsing these three candidates, stating their knowledge, experience and dedication to Gearhart. We could not agree more with these endorsement letters, and want to support these three candidates as well.
Paulina, Dan and Reita understand Gearhart, and have always demonstrated integrity plus open-minded attitudes as they work hard to keep our town special.
Leadership via integrity has always been a key factor, and very instrumental over the years in keeping Gearhart an amazing place to live. For the sake of maintaining the livability and our special quality of life here, let's continue in this vein.
Please join us in voting for Cockrum, Jesse and Fackerell. These are votes for leadership with integrity.
WILSON and JEANNE MARK
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.