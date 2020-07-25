The four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites is planned to be built along the Astoria Riverwalk at Second Street, but that could change if enough of us let each member of the Astoria City Council know this massive structure doesn't conform to the Bridge Vista Overlay.
They need the entire parking lots of Stephanie's Cabin and The Ship Inn, as well as areas currently used by Josephson's Smokehouse.
The hotel developer pushed through the hotel with less than six months before the Bridge Vista Overlay's first vote, so it was not held to the 35-foot height standards of the Bridge Vista Overlay, and has done little since to move it forward.
Our City Council has a chance to take the first steps on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. to require this massive project to meet the Bridge Vista Overlay's standards on height and mass. They need to support our city's community development director Megan Leatherman's decision to deny the hotel's extension on design and site review permits.
Since this is a land use issue, we are discouraged in contacting the City Council directly, but the public notice said we could send emails for council members by way of the city planner, Barbara Fryer (bfryer@astoria.or.us). It is best to send your email by Wednesday, so it will be included with the staff report — but anytime before the Aug. 6 is good.
GEORGE (MICK) HAGUE
Astoria
(0) comments
