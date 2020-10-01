Are we becoming more like Russia? They pretend to have a democratic-like government with elections, but everyone knows it's a sham. The government is really run by oligarchs and their chief, Vladimir Putin.
The citizens are expected to go about their business without causing trouble. They live under the specter of unethical and criminal fiefdoms, whose draconian practices are feared. Russia ruthlessly pursues wealth and power.
We're catching up, and so it's no surprise that our experts and public figures who help us navigate the responsibilities of self-rule are being systematically sidelined. Our information systems have been so corrupted the average citizen seems ill-equipped cognitively and emotionally to cope; as a consequence, millions of frustrated and angst-filled voters are tempted to follow right-wing rhetoric.
Russians and right-wing extremists use the internet to stoke anxiety and anger through false and inflammatory claims that are simply more appealing than the intellectual and thoughtful rigors needed in a vibrant democracy. If you believe you and your party should have most everything your way, then you are not American, but an authoritarian in American clothing.
The current polarization can be stopped by the reduction of false and misleading information being pumped daily into our homes. You know it's fake news when it makes fantastic allegations, i.e. Hillary Clinton was trafficking children through a pizza parlor. Seriously?
If you believed this, you're being what the Russian spymasters call a "useful idiot." In the words of Jeff Foxworthy it's, "here's your sign.”
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
