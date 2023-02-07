First, there are no easy answers. We want to have compassion, but …
Driving by the Garden of Surging Waves, we've been appalled with the tent city it has become (as well as doorways of the library, Judge Guy Boyington Building, etc.). I seriously doubt the donors who financed the garden intended it to be used for anyone's bedroom and living room. In my mind it is a desecration of what is supposed to be the cornerstone of Heritage Square.
We have lived in Astoria for over 30 years, and would enjoy the intended beautiful, peaceful retreat. Truthfully, many don't feel safe even walking by the garden. We need to take our parks back, and value them as a precious part of our city.
Has a location been designated that vagrant tent campers can be directed to? And if not, why not? Are there hours that are supposed to be enforced for camping? Although our police force has serious issues to deal with 24/7, this situation cannot be allowed to continue.
We've seen the mess in Portland, consequently we don't visit Portland any longer for pleasure. The issue is not a lack of compassion, and it's more complicated.
Astoria, another Portland? With summer approaching, it will only get worse as Portland vagrants move west — nicer weather with an expensively decorated living room for tents, sleeping bags and debris. Why should Astoria taxpayers foot the bill to clean up and manage a space that we can't comfortably use?