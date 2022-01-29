Marian Turski, Holocaust survivor, age 95, was 13 when the rules started to change:
"First they said we weren't allowed in swimming pools, so we said OK, we can go to the lake. Then they said we can't sing inside certain buildings, so we said OK, we can sing somewhere else.
"They said our children can't play with theirs, so we said OK, they can play among themselves. Then they said we could not enter stores until after 5 p.m., and we said OK, there is less to choose from, but at least we can still get food. A few bystanders agreed, many more just stood and remained silent.
"Most people talk about the end, but I will never forget the beginning. The feeling of confusion, the rules that never made much sense, how we were suddenly excluded from places and other people. All it took was a single step, but then it became one step at a time."
Having witnessed both the beginning and ending of the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question," Turski noticed that once the populace is desensitized to disparate treatment of people, the government moves quickly to impose restrictions on travel and jobs, then begins removing people from their homes.
Two years ago, federal and state bureaucrats and politicians told us they needed "15 days to slow the spread" of the coronavirus. That was the first step! When is the last step? A better question is: "What will the last step look like?"