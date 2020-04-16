I write this to urge the residents of District 4 to elect Courtney Bangs to the Clatsop County commission.
Probably, like a lot of you, I didn't take the time to research and learn about our county candidates who will represent us. During the past half-year I have been. I've looked at voting history, learned about what was at stake, and what we have lost out on. Clatsop County deserves better. We deserve representation that fights to make communities better, and stronger.
I have children and grandchildren living in the Knappa area, and I am thrilled that Courtney has stepped up to take the reins as their voice. I know Courtney has the passion and drive to represent them. Courtney cares about her community, and will listen to concerns and ideas, and will take action.
Please vote for Courtney Bangs as your next Clatsop County commissioner, District 4. You deserve better, and Courtney will deliver.
SHELLY SOLUM
Astoria
