There were two articles in the Jan. 2 issue of The Astorian that I believe deserve our attention.
In Edward Stratton's article, "Carbon credits buffer Astoria's finances," I was reminded how fortunate we are in Astoria to own the Bear Creek watershed, our primary source of drinking water.
Thanks goes to our city staff for their ongoing diligence and commitment to meeting the many challenges of maintaining and preserving this vital resource.
The second article, "Industrial logging a risk to drinking water," reported by Tony Schick and Rob Davis on Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian, reminds us that our current logging laws, the Oregon Forest Practices Act, fails — big time — to protect critical drinking water supplies.
The experiences of the town of Corbett and our neighbors in Rockaway, Wheeler and Arch Cape are emblematic that corporate timber interests are running the show here in Oregon.
I am not anti-logging, but I am not willing to ignore forestry practices that do not protect drinking water in all of Oregon communities.
I ask state Sen. Betsy Johnson and state Rep. Suzanne Weber to demonstrate leadership in helping us find solutions that blend science, common sense and good old capitalism for the stewardship of our forest resources.
No matter what the bumper sticker says on your pickup or Prius, I believe that we can look for common ground. Let us improve logging practices on our private and state-owned forestlands in ways that benefit our hardworking rural communities and our forested watersheds.
MARY LYNN McCONNELL
Astoria