Re “Developer wants live-work units below Astoria condos" (The Astorian, Sept 17): Ted Forcum submitted a confusing and poorly thought-out proposal to the Astoria Planning Commission, which turned it down. Now he has gained the attention of The Astorian, with a one-sided recitation of his appeal to the Astoria City Council.
If the developer were to spend similar time working with the owners at Cannery Loft to develop a plan that owners could understand and support, it is my opinion that that would be very much welcomed by our condo community.
LESLIE MOREHEAD
Astoria
