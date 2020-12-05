Did my vote count? If the 2020 election holds true, it will usher in a new era. What with Oregon leading the leftward lurch, Oregon's future could prove quite interesting.
Public beach access to the entire coastline, the Bottle Bill, vote by mail and now decriminalized big-time narcotics. Throw in a governor's "power" to close businesses whenever there's a foul wind, and you have a state with more holes in it than a highway sign in Harney County.
In Oregon politics sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but lately you've been hosed.
If my vote counted, I would vote for a change to the state motto from, "She flies with her own wings," to the more appropriate, "That bird ain't flying due to COVID-19 and/or Green New Deal restrictions."
I would also vote for the state capitol to be moved from Salem to Portland. With the way businesses are moving away from the Rose City, I'm sure office space can be leased on the cheap.
Next, move the governor's mansion to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's vacated condominium, if available, so the governor can personally experience current policies produced by the state.
I'm confident many Oregonians would vote for these changes, if they are sure their votes counted.
Finally, I would vote to make the state prove my vote counted. Sure, you send your ballot in. It might even have been documented as "received." But are you 100% sure it was "counted" correctly?
If not, I'm flyin' the bird.
MATT JANES
Astoria
