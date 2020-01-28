A letter appeared recently titled "Dismantling democracy" (The Astorian, Jan. 9). I would like to offer a different perspective on the writer's comments relating to the negative impacts on our democracy by a president.
I am not a fan of everything President Donald Trump has done in office, but I do support some of his decisions. Now, is he leading us to a Russian model of government that we should fear? I think not.
He has no more than five years to accomplish this, while Vladimir Putin has had more than 20 at the helm of Russia's government, which was already communistic and autocratic. So even if Trump were to be reelected, it is an overstatement that we should fear becoming another Russia. Term limits prevent this type of long-term influence by a president.
However, I do fear the dismantling of our democracy from an entirely different direction. If the American public is not judicious, I believe we will set ourselves on a path to socialism.
Two of the top Democratic candidates for president have indicated they would do this, in the form of legislation and formal programs that would be hard to undo. Other Democrats have challenged our Bill of Rights.
To me, this would be far worse than the short-term machinations of a self-absorbed egomaniac, and would change our democracy into something the Founding Fathers would have rejected.
The writer is right in a sense: Moderate Democrats are not my enemy, but those at the fringes of their party threaten our democracy just as surely as the Republican he decries.
NORMAN BROWN
Seaside
