I am writing in reference to The Astorian's front-page article on Dec. 8 about the Gearhart administrator entering alcohol treatment.
During this difficult time of high stress and pandemic surge, many suffer from substance abuse as a way to cope with depression and anxiety. It is important we remember not to add to this burden by publicly or privately shaming citizens who choose to enter treatment.
May we be supportive of Chad Sweet getting the help he needs, and remain hopeful of a good outcome. This can serve as an inspiration for others to do the same.
DELORES SULLIVAN
Gearhart
Using the "search" function on the "Astorian's" web site, I could not find the article you referenced. However, when I went to the "e-edition," which is a replica of the printed newspaper, the article was clearly there on the front page. While your letter came up on a search of the web page, the article it referred to did not. By the way, I know Chad Sweet and respect him. Once he accepted the position of Gearhart Administrator, I am confident that he understood he would be subject to a different level of scrutiny than when he was a hotel manager. It is also true that was arrested for an offense that might have made it the "On the Record" column that occasionally appears. Finally, I thought that although his medical condition and treatment regimen might have remained private, there appeared to be no malicious intent by the newspaper for the purpose of "naming-and-shaming." It seemed to be strictly straightforward report, including a voluntary quote by Mr. Sweet. I wish him only the best in his recovery program.
