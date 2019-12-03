I understand how difficult it is to face the prospect of changing one's job or career. In my adult working life, I have been laid off, had to move to find work, gone back to school to learn a new skill, left a job because of an untenable working environment.
All of these changes were anxiety provoking. I can empathize with the people in Oregon who have made timber harvest their life's work, as they are facing a potentially big change, as well.
My sense of the qualities in state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell is that she is very interested in listening to everyone's point of view, and trying to understand the difficulties they are facing. She is attempting to balance these perspectives with the knowledge that "business as usual" will condemn our children and grandchildren to immense hardship on an inhospitable planet.
I urge you to not sign the recall petition, but instead work with Rep. Mitchell on our common goals of jobs and housing for everyone, without continued damage to our state and its forests.
SHARON KLOEPFER
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.