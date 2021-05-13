Clatsop Community College has become a diminished community institution. Enrollment has declined to an alarming low. Morale for both students and staff is very low. The needs of our community are not being met.
We need new blood for the college board. We need change. Please vote for Trudy Van Dusen Citovic, Patrick Preston and Suzanne Iverson. These three people will bring fresh ideas and new life to the college board.
These three candidates have positive ideas for growth, marketing and remaking our community college an activity entity for our community. Their combined backgrounds, varied life experiences and accomplishments will produce the desired facelift for the college.
Vote for Iverson, Preston and Van Dusen Citovic.
VICTORIA KERIN
Astoria