Repealing Ordinance 22-05 is a direct attack on basic property rights. The right to derive income by renting is guaranteed by the bundle of rights that comes with property ownership. If renting for a short term is considered commercial, then so, too, must be long term; the only difference is the length of the lease.

Those who wish to repeal the ordinance would have you believe that the ordinance which created short-term rental regulations for Arch Cape in 2003 also, in one fell swoop, silently and presumptively applied in the opposite to the entire rest of the unincorporated county.

