It was disappointing to read that Astoria's city management has not been able to close on a candidate for the opening for community development director ("Astoria restarts search for new community development director," The Astorian, May 23).
It takes a lot of time and effort to get to the point of extending an offer to a final candidate, only to have the offer rejected. In my experience, this should happen only in the rarest of situations.
Using a recruitment agency is a costly form of recruiting, and you should expect the utmost from them. They should be managing the candidates they present to their clients.
First of all, the agency should not be presenting any candidates who do not feel the salary range of the job is acceptable. Then, at the time an offer is extended, they should have pre-qualified the candidate to ensure the offer as formulated would be accepted.
Should the candidate show any reluctance, the company should present the candidate's concerns to the hiring body to see if any accommodation can be made, so that an acceptable offer can be made in the first place.
It is always better to work to make an offer acceptable in the first place, than start a recruitment all over again from square one. I hope this time, we have a more positive outcome.
NORMAN BROWN
Seaside
