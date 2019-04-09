I am writing regarding the article by Brenna Visser, "Appeals court overturns murder convictions for Seaside man" (The Daily Astorian, March 22).
As a fairly recent juror myself, I'm very disappointed in the abilities of Ron Brown and Dawn Buzzard to prosecute vicious crimes. Jurors have a very difficult job when the state doesn't present sustainable evidence.
Why was it an error for them to present the bite marks? Did they not get teeth molds from the defendants? The victims (plural) had bite marks. Did the state not compare all the bite marks?
The article stated, "the prosecution failed to present an adequate scientific foundation for expert testimony on bite marks found on the victims." Why?
The article also stated that the MRSA — methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus — infection had produced wounds that looked like bite marks. As a retired registered nurse of over 40 years, I'd just bet that the infection didn't cause wounds to look like bite marks, but rather that bite marks caused the fatal MRSA infection.
And, so what if the childrens' mother was mostly to blame, as the unnamed defense attorney said? If Randy Lee Roden even just had a slight idea that she was torturing and caging these kids, he was just as much to blame, being her accomplice.
The surviving children will never be able to lead normal lives after these experiences! We never hear the courts refer to children as having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These children certainly will.
DODIE TUMLINSON
Seaside
