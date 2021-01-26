I was disappointed that in the effort to highlight ways to give back to the communities in Clatsop County, that entities in Warrenton are absent from the pages of the newspaper insert.
Warrenton High School Scholarships Inc. is noticeably absent. In existence since 1994, we have provided over $1 million in scholarships for Warrenton High School graduates. Interestingly enough, Astoria and Seaside scholarship organizations are both mentioned.
Also of note is the miss of Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids, dedicated to ensuring children have meals throughout the summer months and on weekends.
I quick search of 990 IRS filings would have provided you a more comprehensive list. I also realize that the insert has limits on space, and perhaps these two important Warrenton programs just landed on the cutting floor.
I look forward to seeing these included if another issue of "Giving Back" is published for 2022.
ANITA J. DECKER
Board member, WHSSI
Warrenton