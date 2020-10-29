During the 2020 election year, I have been very disappointed with The Astorian's coverage of the local campaigns. There has been no insightful reporting of the differences among candidates.
Most important, there has been no exploration of the issues that communities should be addressing, such as the need for broadband for our rural folks, fresh water for people outside of municipal systems and the chronic need for child care.
I am most disappointed in The Astorian's silence about the recent dominating presence of #TimberUnity in our local elections. During the spring primary, after Mother Jones published a scathing article about #TimberUnity's support from right-wing ideologues and Wall Street timber companies, The Astorian was silent.
Some have lamented support from Portland-based unions and environmental groups; remember that members of those groups are well represented on the North Coast. #TimberUnity has never been mentioned.
In the paper's endorsement of Suzanne Weber, you were not happy that she did not support the cap-and-trade bill in the Oregon Legislature. Do you believe that her #TimberUnity backers will allow her to do anything else in the future?
Although the ORESTAR system in the Oregon Secretary of State's Office gives details of contributions to and expenditures by candidates, local news sources should be examining this database closely, and telling the story of to whom the candidates will be beholden if elected.
PAMELA WEV
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.