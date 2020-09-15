I was disappointed to read the rather sensationalized article skewering Adam Marquis, CEO of Willapa Behavioral Health, in the Chinook Observer and The Astorian.
I, and the other members of our team at Family Health Center, have worked with Adam for a number of years. We share and coordinate care for our patients. We work together on projects to improve the health of the community.
I have always found Adam to be thoughtful and reasonable. His approach to quality and service to his patients and the community are exemplary. The expectations described in the article are examples of data-driven industry standards that, when met, help improve access and quality of care.
It is unfortunate that a small number of current or former disgruntled employees chose to voice their concerns in the unprofessional manner described in the article. We at Family Health Center continue to support Adam and his leadership at Willapa Behavioral Health.
DIAN COOPER
CEO, Cowlitz Family Health Center
Longview, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.