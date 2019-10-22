I am disappointed the Oregon Department of Forestry felt forced to shelve a timber sale that would have provided $600,000 for our community because of pressure from a handful of homeowners, many of whom are vacation homeowners, and unlikely to utilize services funded by timber sales.
I understand why people want to move here, however it's unfortunate they haven't invested time to understand the benefits forest management provides economically, and through production of renewable products, wildlife habitat and clean water.
I grew up in Astoria, and am raising my family here. I see the cycle of stewardship ODF provides through sustainable management of forests in Clatsop and Tillamook counties: harvests from my childhood are now thriving forests today. ODF foresters are professionals who live among us, and have a decadeslong track record of conducting harvests and protecting water quality.
It is my understanding that ODF listened to concerns of Norriston Heights residents, and modified their harvest accordingly. Unfortunately, the homeowners refused to settle for anything but abandonment of the sale, costing our county money, and lost opportunities for jobs and income derived from logging, transportation, millwork and reforestation services.
I am proud of the people who work every day in the woods, dedicating their professional lives to stewardship of our natural resources. It's a shame they abandoned a good project.
ODF has a responsibility to keep our state forests working for everyone. I truly hope shelving crucial sales like this one does not set a precedent in our county.
MAGGIE READ
Astoria
