It is with disappointment, but not surprise, I note The Astorian has decided to support Joe Biden and his liberal agenda for president. For your editors and owners to try to influence your readers' votes, especially at the federal level, is not in the best interest of your subscribers.
Your articles never seem to reflect any positive information about the candidate you don't endorse, in this case, our sitting president. I feel it is the responsibility of any newspaper to provide unbiased details about all candidates and issues, and let your readers decide for themselves who and what will best lead America into the future.
In fairness, please ask your editors and owners to rethink their decision to endorse candidates.
BRIAN A. RICE
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.