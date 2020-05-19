In our new world of multiplying disasters, both man-made and natural — hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, flooding, rising oceans and infectious epidemics — the oligarchs of the world have become expert in disaster capitalism, exploiting the chaos that results when a catastrophe strikes.
They buy up suddenly-cheap assets from desperate people or local governments in crisis, and they siphon off money appropriated for relief in a hundred different ways, including no-bid contracts to supply what turn out to be shoddy or defective emergency supplies. Promises are made and broken, and in the chaos they line their pockets and do it without any effective oversight or accountability.
In disaster relief bills there needs to be not only quantitative and qualitative standards established by law, but real penalties. Currently, white collar corruption (theft) is seldom punished by more than a miserably inadequate fine. A bank can steal $10 billion and happily pay a $2 billion fine without admitting any wrongdoing. This happens all the time. Nobody goes to jail. As adept players of Monopoly, these economic criminals all have a "Get Out of Jail Free" card.
The pandemic presents our disaster capitalists with one more opportunity to fleece the public and line their pockets. Congress must pass emergency measures to deal with the pandemic, but make clear in the legislation that corruption will be punished, not with slap-on-the-wrist fines or scolding in front of a committee hearing, but solid jail time in federal prison.
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Astoria
