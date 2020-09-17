Once again, I see government looking after their own interests, rather than the general public.
I realize it would be less expensive to move public works to a higher ground than it would be to build the levees higher to protect all of the private business and homeowners located down at current levee height.
If Astoria, or my city of Warrenton, gets flooded out by a tsunami, we will not be comforted that public works is still capable of coming to our home and dealing with our street drains or any other routine city service done by public works.
Disaster is disaster; only the federal government will be able to help everyone ruined by a tsunami. Save the money for a relocation, and find a way to spend it more effectively.
If public works goes under with the rest of us, I do not believe anyone will call city hall to complain their trash needs to be picked up.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
