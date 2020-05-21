While I'm glad that things are going back to normal (more or less), I am discouraged that some things are doing not so fine. Like for instance, I've heard the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival has been canceled, even though it's not due until June ("Scandinavian festival canceled over virus concerns," The Astorian, April 16).
With the supposed plan to end the lockdown, I was so hoping for at least some baby steps for things to go back to normal. If the coronavirus does slow down with summer coming, and with plenty of time for a vaccine to be ready, I was hoping everything could just go back the way it was, and that includes events, for if the lockdown ends, I would expect everything being the way it was by June.
I'm just saying it isn't fair for the lockdown to end with not everything opened up again.
DYLAN MILLIREN
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.