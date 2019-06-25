If you think you know the Liberty Theatre from past programs, you need to discover the new Liberty Theatre. The new Liberty Theatre, under the direction of Jennifer Crockett, is bringing exciting and cutting-edge performances for music lovers of all ages and all genres.
In the past week, Astorians have been treated to performances by Blind Pilot, the Pyxis Quartet and the Hermitage Piano Trio. Those who went to these shows saw one of the best indie rock bands in the country, an experimental music experience in total darkness and world-renowned classical performers.
What isn’t different at the Liberty are the great acoustics and beautiful, comfortable environment. Chances are good that you’ll meet friends or neighbors at intermission, while having some wine or locally made beer. Don’t miss the next event.
DAN and SUE STEIN
Astoria
