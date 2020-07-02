The Astorian editorial, "Let's learn from our tragic blunder" (May 28) alerts readers to the potential dangers facing us, and suggests some immediate required actions to stave off the inevitable. Unfortunately, it misses the disease of denial rampant in our culture.
Psychologist William Sanderson raises the possibility that humans are hardwired with a blind spot that denies possible catastrophe. Sanderson believes that evolution has given our brains a blind spot that "under appreciates" major crises.
Stephen Kinzer, senior fellow at the Watson Institute, has suggested that we are stuck with this weakness. He writes in The Boston Globe, "Our brains tell us how to defend ourselves against threats we know, but not against new threats that we have never faced. We take precautions to avoid imminent or individual dangers, but not to fend off the planetary ones that may in the end prove most fatal."
While avoiding the phrase "failure of imagination," The Astorian provides a spot-on definition: "It's awful being struck by a disaster — stupid and reprehensible getting smacked by one we saw coming."
The Astorian alludes to possible solutions when it suggests a national design competition to design new earthquake-resistant structures. But broader than that, we need education targeted at our cultural tendency to deny that the bad stuff is going to happen to us. We need a national program that acknowledges danger courageously, and addresses it with foresight and imagination.
MICK MORTLOCK
Astoria
