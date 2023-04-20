In 1966, a hotel owner sectioned off a large portion of Cannon Beach. He placed private property signs until the governor flew out there and set him straight. Because of that attempted land grab, the Legislature passed the Oregon Beach Bill in 1967.
Today, there’s a new group staking out their private sections of Oregon's Coast, but this time disguised as "concerned citizens." Short-term rentals provide affordable access to the coast, and allow families of all budgets to stay in an upscale home. Now a rich group of residents in Arch Cape want to shut down their access to Oregon's beaches; not by roping off the beach, but by making access impossible.
Want to travel with your dog? Good luck finding a hotel that allows that. Want to bring bikes for the kids and family? Good luck asking the hotels to store and secure them. Want to save money and barbecue dinner instead of eating out? Not any more. Want to get away for the weekend with your sweetheart, and have the entire place to yourself? Gone.
Want to stay in a really nice home for a weekend with all the amenities of laundry, living room and plenty of bedrooms? Too bad! It's hotels from now on for everyone if Measure 4-221 passes. Imagine the prices they’ll be able to charge, with no competition. There will be no more summer vacations for many families because of affordability.