In 1966, a hotel owner sectioned off a large portion of Cannon Beach. He placed private property signs until the governor flew out there and set him straight. Because of that attempted land grab, the Legislature passed the Oregon Beach Bill in 1967.

Today, there’s a new group staking out their private sections of Oregon's Coast, but this time disguised as "concerned citizens." Short-term rentals provide affordable access to the coast, and allow families of all budgets to stay in an upscale home. Now a rich group of residents in Arch Cape want to shut down their access to Oregon's beaches; not by roping off the beach, but by making access impossible.

