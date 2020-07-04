The political cartoon that ran in the June 25 paper was a disgusting example of prejudice and lack of understanding ("What a mask reveals," The Astorian).
I know many smart, educated people who do not agree with wearing masks. To portray that only the uneducated and poor fit into the category is unbelievable. This does nothing but further the divide between us.
You, as a local paper, have the ability to help heal, not make things worse. Shame on The Astorian and EO Media Group for allowing this type of hate into our local media.
BRIAN OLSON
Seaside
