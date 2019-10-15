I am disheartened by efforts to recall House District 32 Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell. Recalls are meant to be an instrument for removing an elected official for committing malfeasance.
There is not even a whisper of evidence to suggest that Mitchell has done anything of the sort. Instead, members of the lobbying group, #TimberUnity, disagree with her vote in support of the controversial cap-and-trade bill (House Bill 2020) in the recent legislative session.
I actually share some of their concerns about the potential for job loss, particularly in our rural, natural resources-based economy. But recalling an elected official because you disagree with her voting record subverts our democratic system.
I urge you not to sign the petition to get the recall on the ballot. If you want to "recall" Mitchell, you will have your chance in one year. It's called the ballot box.
JOAN HERMAN
Astoria
