I was disheartened to see about 50% of the shoppers at Fred Meyer not wearing masks. Apparently these anti-maskers feel it is just too inconvenient for them to wear a mask for 30 minutes to protect everyone from an invisible and deadly contagion that they could be unaware they are spreading.
But I am both disgusted and disheartened to learn that there were counterprotesters to the recent local Black Lives Matter protest. I suppose I knew the contagion of racism exists everywhere, but it is still sad to see it here.
I know there are many fine police officers who serve and protect, but unless they are willing to police themselves, those pernicious bad apples will spoil the bunch.
Peer pressure can work both ways; they should step up and point out when any fellow officer uses excessive force. It's a badge, not a license to kill.
SHERRIE HAMMOND
Hammond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.