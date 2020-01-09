Are we, or are we not, a nation of laws? Are we going to let our president act outside the bounds of the Constitution? The evidence against him is undisputed, except by him.
President Donald Trump withheld congressionally authorized military aid to our ally, the fledgling democracy of Ukraine, needed in their defense in their war against Russia. He withheld the aid in lieu of demanding the Ukrainian president provide him dirt on a political opponent, interfering in our upcoming 2020 election.
Then, he ordered members of the executive branch not to comply with any congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents about these actions, oversight duly mandated to Congress by Article I of the Constitution. Three constitutional legal scholars testified at the impeachment hearings that if they are not impeachable acts, then nothing is.
The cult of Trump must come to an end, or our democracy will be no more. Trump is taking us to the Russian model of tyranny of his hero, Vladimir Putin. Disinformation, lies, delegitimization of the courts, and of the press, and division of the populace are undercutting our democracy every day.
In spite of the current narrative of conservatives and their media, Democrats are not your enemy. Democrats are your family members, your neighbors, your co-workers and your fellow Americans.
Russia is your adversary, and every day you support Trump, you support a lawless president, and you support Putin, who are dismantling our democracy right in front of our eyes.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
