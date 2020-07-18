It was with dismay that I read of Warrenton Deep Sea's closure.
There was no better fish market on the West Coast. Yes, I have some knowledge of these things, and compare Warrenton Deep Sea to Seattle's Pike Place Market, San Francisco's Fisherman’s Wharf and Forty Thieves in San Pedro, California.
Absolutely fresh product, reliably available, handled with professional, no frills competence … Warrenton Deep Sea was an unsung gem in the crown that declaims our lower Columbia quality of life.
Malcolm Cotte was known to personally deliver to the housebound, and others, who might not be able to shop in person. The fillets were truly for us all.
Maybe I'm naive, but it seems that there just might be more to a responsible, successful business than the absolute bottom line. Wouldn't it have been great if the corporate line would have been:
"Even though it wasn't exactly pencilling out, we recognize the importance of this business to the community, and welcome the chance to give back by keeping Warrenton Deep Sea's doors open."
Surely, after some bad publicity of late, Bornstein Seafoods would have benefited from some good will. Instead, we get this.
I wish the best to Malcolm Cotte in his new endeavor. We all have a stake in its success.
THRON RIGGS
Astoria
