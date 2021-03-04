I am writing with reference to the Publisher's Notebook piece by Kari Borgen, "Print or digital — local news isn't free" (The Astorian, Jan. 2). In particular, I was dismayed by the decision to no longer to allow subscriber comments on the website.
While Borgen spoke optimistically about the future of the newspaper, and her hope for its ongoing role in the life of the community, the elimination of an essentially cost-less feature that promoted public discussion of news and issues seems undemocratic and counterproductive.
The op-ed mentions staff cutbacks and other resource-saving issues, but then she recommends that readers write directly to the reporting staff, which must be already greatly overburdened. Furthermore, that option always existed, but it does nothing to encourage public discussion.
I would hope that other subscribers would join me in asking the publisher to reconsider this action, which reflects, in my opinion, both a disdain for the readership and a disregard for one of the principal roles of a proper newspaper in its home community.
Not every subscriber may find it comfortable to express his or her views on the issues of the day, but I imagine that most subscribers value hearing from those who do write in and comment.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria