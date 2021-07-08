We are tourists visiting Seaside, and what a lovely place it could be. Except for the heat wave, the mild weather is much enjoyed.
We were dismayed to see all the trash in the streets and on the beach. If there are cleanup efforts, we have not seen that, but perhaps the city can help out. Put more trash containers on corners.
How about more benches for the elderly? And more incentives for businesses to clean up their areas. We went fishing off one of the bridges, and all we caught were plastic bottles.
It is difficult to recommend this area under these circumstances. It has so much potential for tourism.
VICKIE THORSON
Tucson, Arizona