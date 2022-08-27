My brother and I were dismayed at the tone of the article about the challenges at Avamere at Seaside in the Aug. 16 edition. Our mother, who has dementia, has been a resident there for the last six years, and has never had better care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a hardship for everyone. There have been many times when we could not visit with her in person, but the Avamere staff has gone to extremes to find ways for us to keep in contact, and to see her. At no time have we felt that our mother was not receiving the best possible care and attention.

Tags