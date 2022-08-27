My brother and I were dismayed at the tone of the article about the challenges at Avamere at Seaside in the Aug. 16 edition. Our mother, who has dementia, has been a resident there for the last six years, and has never had better care.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a hardship for everyone. There have been many times when we could not visit with her in person, but the Avamere staff has gone to extremes to find ways for us to keep in contact, and to see her. At no time have we felt that our mother was not receiving the best possible care and attention.
We have been well aware that Avamere has been facing staffing and leadership challenges, especially with administration turnovers and staff shortages. The current senior administration has been personally involved with our mother's care, and has kept us informed at all times.
Much of the article seemed to focus on Avamere's shortcomings in keeping up with bureaucratic reports and documentation. While this may be important for record keeping and administration, it does not reflect on the values and strengths that we have seen with our mother's care at Avamere.
They have kept our mother safe, comfortable and as happy as she could be, given her condition. We are forever grateful to them for this, and are confident that they can, and will continue to provide their residents with capable, loving care while satisfying the state administrative guidelines.