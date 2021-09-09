It was dismaying to read that a Clatsop County commissioner appealed to the governor to lift COVID vaccine mandates (The Astorian, Aug. 28) because “Oregonians will be required to choose between the vaccine and their personal freedom.”
Many do not understand that this is more than a local health issue or a public health emergency — we are at war with an unseen deadly enemy, deadlier than any we have ever faced.
In war, personal freedoms are sacrificed to defeat the enemy. The federal government instituted conscription, which impinged to vastly greater degrees on personal freedoms than simply requiring a vaccine. Soldiers died in battle.
American combat deaths in the six wars with conscription totaled more than 648,000. U.S. COVID deaths have already exceeded 648,000.
To the unvaccinated, did your ancestors fail to heed their country’s call and sacrifice their personal freedoms during these wars? Probably not, yet your refusal to be vaccinated is directly leading to the deaths of your fellow Americans. In the last two months, 95% of hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated people. Many could have been prevented. Beds in Oregon hospitals would have been available to patients who subsequently died because beds, occupied mostly by the unvaccinated, were not available.
We are at war. Should the decision to be vaccinated be whether you think “it’s a good choice for you or not,” as the commissioner said? There is much more at stake than personal freedom.