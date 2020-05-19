Wouldn't it be nice if all the proud Americans who feel the need to storm the state capitals, or the Seaside beach, to protest the lockdown, some with AR-15s strapped to their chests, would be protesting something that actually had to do with combating the coronavirus.
Protest for the doctors and nurses who are every day facing the biggest challenges of their careers while being so ill-equipped. Protest for all the small businesses who are having trouble getting enough financial aid to stay afloat. Protest for all the unemployed people who are having so much difficulty navigating unemployment. Protest for all the renters who are in such a bind.
This isn't about you. This is about all of us. Please grow up. We are all struggling, but a large majority care enough, despite the hardships, to support continuing the lockdowns.
How proud does that make you feel? We are all in this together. So please keep your guns, your Confederate flags, your Nazi symbols and all the wonderful Trump merchandise in your garage, where it belongs.
Protests disrespect the very people who are heroically facing this crisis head-on. Do they really need to be facing childlike adults throwing a temper tantrum?
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
