I'm expressing my dissatisfaction with the recent hiring decision of the Seaside planning director. The announcement to hire the interim planning director, Jeff Flory, to permanent planning director, revealed a lack of transparency in the hiring process, and without regard for minimum professional requirements for planning directors.
Comparing Flory’s professional background (code enforcement, law enforcement) with the American Planning Association's minimum requirements for planning directors, you will see these stark discrepancies.
I acknowledge Flory's work as code enforcement officer, and his commendable job of improving the city's code enforcement system. I appreciate his stepping in to serve as interim planning director. But these credentials do not qualify him for planning director.
It is my understanding that in Seaside, among other city positions, the city manager and assistant city manager are the hiring authority for planning directors and convention center directors. City councilors are the hiring authority for city managers.
My concern is, knowing the formidable responsibilities of the position, and the skills necessary for the position, why was an underqualified person hired? Was this an oversight, or an intentional, but inappropriate, "promotion"?
Those who conducted this hiring should have taken the time to recruit a sufficient pool of qualified candidates in this field. Oregon has a tradition of producing good planners, and good candidates are out there.
We should be concerned that a more thorough effort was not made to fill this position, and require more transparency in the future, so it doesn't happen again.