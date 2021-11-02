We hear it every day. We even hear it on country music radio. Most Americans are too self-centered and arrogant to comprehend the truth about what we are listening to.
The whole world learned very well what an overwhelming propaganda campaign can do in 1945. I say we are experiencing a newer form of propaganda, fear mongering.
All media outlets have a bias or an agenda, but none that outright lie, or change the narrative, like Fox News. Any media that tries to change the truth is committing treason, in my book. Even after a recount by sworn honest Americans, Fox News is spewing lies, hate and discontent.
Facebook is also a major player in this downfall of trust, when how most people communicate is being programmed to dissect what will make each person buy even more things they do not need.
The truth of it all is humans are their own worst enemy. We are genetically designed to be fearful for survival purposes. We should all know the best way to control the masses of any society is to spread fear and confusion in the minds of its citizens.
Distrust is the goal. Americans have not been this confused since the Civil War. Family members have separated due to this propaganda.
Please wake up, America. The sky is not falling like Chicken Little thought. No one is out to get you except your own thoughts. Our worst enemy is our own minds.