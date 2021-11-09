It is sad to see that there are people who seem to think that Fox News is engaging in some kind of treason, as Troy Haskell does in "Distrust is the goal" (The Astorian, Nov. 2). The people who believe that are deluded.
They listen to the drumbeat pounded out by the Democrat media echo chambers. I bet they do not actually listen to arguments from the two sides. They just hear the drumbeat.
Here is some advice. Try turning on that program you claim is "spewing lies, hate and discontent." See if you can spot any factual errors for yourself, before echoing the blanket statement coming from the likes of CNN.
Yes, Fox News commentators are partisan, and sometimes strident. It is apparent. And overtly stated. They believe in the American dream.
Haskell has the wrong idea about who is sowing the hate. I can point to so many blatant lies told by the current administration that I cannot keep count.
Yet we, most of the people of the United States of America, are not confused. We are not racist, nor any of the epithets used by the Democrat elite.
This is a republic, not a fascist state that labels the loyal opposition as our own worst enemy, and seeks to shut them up. The current crop of Democrats should not be telling you how to think. Think for yourself.