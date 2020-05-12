I am disturbed by the number of deprecating letters to The Astorian about Sarah Nebeker, which she does not deserve.
The No. 1 issue is the turning down of the timber revenue. She was not the only member of the county commission to vote against this, but they had good reason to do this. This is a controversial bone of contention, a billion-dollar lawsuit which costs all of us in Oregon taxpayer money.
Sarah's family and my family have lived on the same block in Gearhart for almost 50 years. Our children grew up together; Royal and Sarah were good friends to my wife and me.
She served on the Gearhart Planning Commission at the time I was mayor. I submitted her name to the Gearhart City Council, and they interviewed her. She was poised and composed and answered all questions completely and thoroughly, and demonstrated that she knew more about issues than probably all of us. She studied thoroughly and was well-informed.
She has taken that same dedication to the county commission and with hands on, investigated, interviewed on her own and became thoroughly at home with the issues at hand. It is my feeling that the electorate should be acquainted with the good things that Sarah has done, and if you disagree with her, then just don't vote for her, but don't badmouth her, because in her years of public service she has done a lot for Clatsop County.
KENT A. SMITH
Gearhart
