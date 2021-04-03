There was a very interesting and disturbing perspective on why we should not wear masks from "No Doubt" of Seaside in the March 23 letters to the editor. He says it will cause brain damage from lack of oxygen.
Hospital workers, especially surgeons, wear personal protection equipment, scrub up, wear gloves and, yes, wear masks, but I have not heard of any medical studies that conclude that this practice is a major cause of brain damage among medical professionals.
If there are enough voices out there spreading rumors about the damage caused by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, we will probably be spending many more months than necessary trying to get control of this pandemic.
I'm not worried about a mask causing brain damage, but, i am worried about the continued spread of COVID-19 facilitated by the continued spread of conjecture based on little or no scientific evidence.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria