In Oregon, most of us believe in equal treatment and justice for all.
It is disturbing that people with ties to Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys white supremacist groups showed up in Seaside, some carrying weapons. People of color on Seaside streets were visibly afraid. A friend who is Black was working at a store, and texted me about her fear.
At the same time and place, high schoolers and other North Coast residents were protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. BLM is a rallying cry against racial inequality endangering Black people in this country. Many of these same residents have hosted regular peaceful protests in Seaside for weeks. By, and on behalf of Black people, they call for racial equality and justice.
Funded by the #TimberUnity PAC, a candidate for House District 32 posted on Facebook, without any proof whatsoever, that these BLM organizers had previously staged "riots."
She implied the police had to act in response to "taunts and hate" by the BLM protesters. That is not true at all. She wasn't there. And nothing like that happened. In her post, she made no mention of Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys or the guns.
This politician is trying to win by dividing us based on race or place. All it tells me is that she has nothing else to offer. We can choose a leader who brings us together. We can choose Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, who will show up for all of us, and work for racial equality and justice.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
