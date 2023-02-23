There seems to be a lot of disinformation being sewn about the Oregon Board of Forestry’s habitat conservation plan for a 70-year timber rotation plan. Although I would prefer to see a plan with a longer rotation, I support their efforts to do something to counter climate change, preserve salmon habitat and allow more usage by the public for recreation.

For far too long, Oregon’s forests have been beholden to big timber companies and logging interests. This habitat conservation plan is the result of years of studying forest ecology and needs to be implemented on behalf of salmon, wildlife, watershed preservation for rural populations, and the fact that older trees are needed to fight the climate change we are experiencing right now.

