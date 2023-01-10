I believe the expression is "blame the victim." This is what Assistant City Manager Jon Rahl did in his explanation of events in the article on the homeless and weather on Jan. 3, "Weather hazards pose risk to Seaside's homeless." There is also an expression called "CYA." During the November king tide event the campers were moved to an alternative site by the recycling center. They were high and dry, and received some wind block from the barns on the site.
Rahl goes into great detail of how they, the city and the police department went to the camp first of all, to clean up. Then at 1:45 p.m. public safety returned to the camp and contacted the remaining campers near the water. Yada, yada, yada. If there was real concern regarding the weather, why didn't they move the campers to the alternate site as they had before?
Few of the homeless have phones, they don't get the newspaper, or have televisions to warn them of the seriousness of the storm. They should have been moved days ahead to secure their safety. It takes hours to move camp. Even a day before the weather event could have saved a man a trip down the river. And to prevent the campers from losing everything in their camp.
Seaside, you need to do better with these humans' lives.