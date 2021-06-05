Memorial Day weekend isn't about sales. When business owners use the word "Memorial" in their marketing, without any mention of the meaning, it looks like a cold way to capitalize on pain.
This pain is political, but also deep and personal. The ignorance of those who don't consider it a painful day is testament to the spoiled nature of average Americans.
I'd like to challenge the business community to think deeper, and do better, when marketing for weekends like Memorial, Veterans and Independence days.
Do not be careless with your words. Make donations from a portion of sales to support a good veteran-related cause, like the Wounded Warrior Project or a humanitarian aid organization like Doctors Without Borders.
As humans sharing this planet, co-creating our democracy and culture, we owe it to ourselves to operate in a way that values life, and also respects death.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been over 650,000 deaths in battle since 1776. This does not include the more than 3,400 civilian employees working for the U.S. also killed in war zones since 9/11. Nor are there holidays to remember the countless civilian casualties that war causes on all sides.
The suicide rate of our soldiers is 50% higher than civilians. Of the 19.2 million veterans alive today, nearly 15 million of them served during wartime.
Something is wrong with us. We can all think deeper and do better.
ANGELA FAIRLESS
Rainier