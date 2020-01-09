My fellow Astorians: While my children are now grown, I am still very appreciative of the Astoria Middle School track and fields, as I know many other dog owners are as well. This is one of the reasons I make a point to not just pick up after my dogs, but also those of the multiple irresponsible dog owners who use these fields.
Not once have I walked my dogs there without having to clean up after other dogs. Please note: This does not make me a martyr, all it makes me is a grown-up. For I know there are far worse things in life to have to tolerate, and that one has no business getting a dog if one cannot be responsible for it.
I also value all children. In order for emotional and cognitive growth to occur, one has to have at least some sense of what one is capable of. This is entirely dependent upon having at least some sense of value.
When our city's children have to negotiate landmines in order to use their school's track or ball fields, we have sent them a strong message. We have told them that they are not worth even a few seconds of our time, for that is all it takes to pick up after one's dog, and walk to a garbage can (of which there are plenty).
It truly does take a village, and if one is smart, one won’t forget this. Because one day these children will be doing our taxes, checking us out at the grocery store, drawing our blood or, pardon my bluntness, cleaning up after us when we are no longer able to, and I'm sure we'd all like them to do so with the kind of graciousness and competence that comes with healthy self-esteem.
So let's all do our part.
WYNNE PRESTON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.