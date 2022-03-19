As a result of Jack Zimmerman and Harold Gable, the community of Gearhart was robbed of the opportunity to pass the bond to finance the fire and police station in November. When the judge reviewed their objections to the ballot language, not one argument was deemed legitimate.
Gearhart cannot continue to delay critical infrastructure in our community. Because of this delay, we are looking at increased construction costs and bond interest rates. Can you trust Gable and Zimmerman on this issue?
The state provides the Oregon Property Tax Deferral for Disabled and Senior Citizens program, which allows you to delay paying property taxes on your residence. I encourage anyone 62 years or older, disabled and receiving, or eligible to receive, Social Security Disability Insurance, to explore this option if the increase cost is an impediment to voting "yes."
What Gearhart will be faced with if you do not vote in favor of Measure 4-213 is further increased costs. If we do not have a fire station equipped to meet the key standards of our various homeowner insurance companies — guess what? We can join the communities who are unable to insure their homes or pay excessive premiums.
The lives our volunteer first responders save may be your own, or that of a loved one. Do the right thing — support the safety of our community. Vote "yes."