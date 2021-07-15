I was watching Astoria's patriotic fireworks display this past July 4, when two thoughts occurred to me.
One: The courage the Founding Fathers showed by risking their lives and signing the Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776.
Two: What in the (blank) is taking the U.S. Senate so long to pass the For the People and John Lewis Voting Rights acts? In yours and my country, the right of all eligible citizens to vote is guaranteed in the Constitution.
Today our country apparently needs two more legislative acts to uphold this constitutionally guaranteed right. Say what?
In our 245-year history, America has faced many threats to our democracy and freedoms (9/11, Pearl Harbor, etc.), but this threat to voting may be the most dangerous of all, because it's coming from within our shores.
Officially, it's called voter suppression. Slang translation — some Americans think, for no logical reason, other eligible Americans shouldn't be allowed to vote. What?
To survive, a democracy needs free and fair elections for every eligible citizen. Please don't say, "It's not my vote being suppressed," because if one vote can be suppressed, all votes can be suppressed, and that's a dictatorship. Didn't we learn that in World War II?
Voting for these two acts is not courageous, it's putting our democracy first. Courage is the Americans who shed their blood for our democracy and freedoms.
This vote should be a 100 to 0 slam dunk. USA! Any and all senators can be messaged at 202-224-3121.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria